Fatal crashes in Williams and McKenzie counties claimed a total of three lives between Friday afternoon, Aug. 21 and Monday morning, Aug. 24.
A 24-year-old man and his 1-year-old son were killed and a 3-year-old boy was injured in a crash on Highway 1804 Friday.
Trenton Beston Sr., of New Town, was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey SUV west on Highway 1804 when he struck the rear of a 2006 International tractor-trailer pulling a belly-dump trailer, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The impact caused the SUV to roll and it came to rest on its roof. Beston and his 1-year-old son were pronounced dead on the scene. A 3-year-old boy was flown to Fargo for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Trenton Beston was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the two children were unrestrained, as well, police said.
On Monday morning, a 25-year-old Dickinson man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 85.
The 25-year-old was driving a 2019 F-150 north on 85 when the truck crossed the center line and struck the side of an oversize load being transported south by a 48-year-old man driving a 2017 Kenworth semi. The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.