A 29-year-old man was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving flipped and came to rest in the Little Muddy River.
The man's vehicle was discovered around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, July 1, on Williams County Road 42, about 15 miles northwest of Ray.
The driver was traveling south on Williams County Road 42 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and the vehicle drifted onto the west shoulder, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The vehicle entered the west ditch, rotated counter-clockwise, and struck a field approach.
The Tahoe flipped and landed on its roof in the Little Muddy river. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters, police said.
The driver’s name will be released pending family notification. This crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.