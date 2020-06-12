22-year-old woman accused of sex with 13-year-old boy

A 22-year-old Alamo woman is facing a felony charge after police say she had sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy.
Ruth Stevens was arrested Friday, June 12, after the Williams County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of possible sexual contact with a 13-year-old male, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Sheriff’s Office. Stevens has been charged with an A felony count of gross sexual imposition. An affidavit of probable cause listing the allegations was not available Friday afternoon. Stevens is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center pending a bond hearing.