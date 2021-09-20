22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Sep 20, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 22-year-old man was found shot multiple times early Sunday, Sept. 19.The man, who police have not identified, was found in the 3000 block of Third Avenue East. Police were called to the location shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.The man was critical condition as of Sunday, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston Police. His name will be released after family members have been notified.Police announced that it had arrested people in conjunction with the shooting but did not name them, and no formal charges had been filed by Monday afternoon.In addition to the Williston Police Department, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff's Office, and the Williston Fire Department assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Police Department Police Williams County North Dakota Social Services Danielle Hendricks Afternoon Williston Fire Department Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair City Commission approves more than $200,00 in STAR Fund grants Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit