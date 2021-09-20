A 22-year-old man was found shot multiple times early Sunday, Sept. 19.

The man, who police have not identified, was found in the 3000 block of Third Avenue East. Police were called to the location shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man was critical condition as of Sunday, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston Police. His name will be released after family members have been notified.

Police announced that it had arrested people in conjunction with the shooting but did not name them, and no formal charges had been filed by Monday afternoon.

In addition to the Williston Police Department, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff's Office, and the Williston Fire Department assisted.

