A 22-year-old man is facing three felony charges after police say traded nude photos with a 14-year-old girl.
Khristopher Champion was charged Sept. 30 with a class B felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, as well as class C felony counts of possession of child pornography and luring minors by computer. He was ordered held on $25,000 bond.
It is the second time this year he has been charged with inappropriate contact with young girls. In February he was charged with with two class C felonies, luring minors by computer and promoting obscenity to minors.
Police in Missouri were contacted by a girl who said Champion had requested nude photos from her when he was 21 and she was 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The girl said the two had spoken from December 2019 through February 2020.
The two spoke multiple times, and Champion encouraged her to touch her body in messages, court documents indicate.
"That Doe told Champion he knew her age when this started, and Champion responded back saying 'I know' and 'I didn't expect to fall for you so' 'hard,.'' investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "That Champion offered to get Doe toys and lingerie, and that once Doe turned 18 she was 'his.' "
The 14-year-old girl said she had blocked Champion when she heard about an investigation into his conversations with other minors.
Champion was accused in February of sending inappropriate messages to a 12-year-old girl. Police said he sent the girl a photo of his penis and also told her he'd bought her lingerie and a sex toy.
A hearing on that case that had been scheduled for last week has been postponed. Champion is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the new charges on Oct. 28.