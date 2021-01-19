20-year-old convicted of murdering infant son in April 2019

A 20-year-old woman on Tuesday admitted killing her infant son in a Williston hotel room nearly two years ago.
Hannah McMillion entered an Alford plea to a class AA felony count of murder in Northwest District Court. In an Alford plea, which has the same end result as a guilty plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a conviction would be likely based on the evidence.
McMillin was arrested in April 2019 after police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton for a report of an infant who wasn't breathing.
The child, McMillin's one-month-old son, was unresponsive and pronounced dead hours later, police and prosecutors said. She and her husband, Tank McMillin, were originally both charged with a class A felony count of child abuse.
Hannah McMillin's charge was upgraded to murder several months after her arrest.
At a hearing Tuesday, Kevin McCabe, McMillin's public defender, told Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson that he had explained the process to his client.
"She understands there is enough evidence for the state to prove her guilt should she go to trial," he said.
During the short hearing, McMillin spoke very little, only answering "Yes, your honor," or "No, your honor," in response to questions from Johnson. Because there is no agreement in place with prosecutors, Johnson could impose any sentence up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Johnson that police were called to a hotel room where McMillin was staying for a report of a 1-month-old infant found unresponsive under a pile of pillows.
Madden said McMillin squeezed the infant when the child started crying and when that didn't stop, she held a pillow over the baby's face.
"The defendant did not want the baby to wake her husband up," Madden said.
Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation. No date for sentencing has been set.
Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to a class A felony count of child abuse in October and was sentenced to serve 3 and 1/2 years in prison.
After McMillin's change of plea, only one homicide case from 2019 is still pending. Steven Charles Rademacher is charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorizing after police say he ran over a neighbor after a fight.