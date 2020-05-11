A 20-year-old man is being held on $75,000 bond after police found photos and video of him engaged in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.
Kimari Omar Marsh was charged with four class A felonies — one count of gross sexual imposition and three counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor — and one class C felony count of possessing child pornography.
Marsh was arrested after an investigation by police into his relationship with a 14-year-old girl. During an interview with police, Marsh admitted having sexual contact with the girl multiple times since November 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
When police searched Marsh's phone, they found several videos of he and the girl engaged in sex acts, court records indicate.
Marsh is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges on May 28.