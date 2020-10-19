A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter more than four months after a crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.
Alex Ray Booth has been charged with a single class B felony count manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Isabelle Morejon on May 16. The crash happened shortly after midnight on U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 35, about 10 miles north of Williston.
In the affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court, police wrote that at the time of the crash, Morejon was performing a sex act on Booth. Booth lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.
Morejon was partially ejected and the vehicle crushed her head, court records state. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Booth has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.