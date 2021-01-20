A 20-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say they found video of him performing sex acts with a 16-year-old girl.
Peyton Slater was charged Wednesday, Jan. 20, with promoting an obscene performance by a minor, a class A felony.
Police searched Slater's cell phone after a 16-year-old girl told police that Slater had used his phone to record sex acts, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The girl said Slater had shown the recording to others.
When police looked at Slater's phone, they found a 30-minute video that showed the two performing sex acts, charging documents indicate. The video found matched the details the 16-year-old had given pollice.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is set for Feb. 17.