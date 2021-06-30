Two shootings in June resulted from a dispute between rivals in the drug trade, police said.
Darrius Williams-Abrams and Dekendrick Williams were charged with one class A felony count of attempted murder and one class AA felony count of conspiracy to commit murder. Eddie Anderson III and Latikqua Anderson, who were charged last week with terrorizing in relation to the shootings, were both charged with a class AA felony count of conspiracy to commit murder and Eddie Anderson was also charged with one class A felony count of attempted murder.
Police said Williams-Abrams and Williams were both involved in selling marijuana and pills and that firearms and ammunition found during searches tied them, as well as Eddie Anderson, to a shooting at an apartment complex.
That shooting targeted Jurique Pinnock, who is accused of opening fire on a car containing Eddie and Latikqua Anderson at a Williston gas station, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
“During the course of the investigation into the shootings at the ARCO station (and) at Windscape Apartments, law enforcement learned that the Andersons had previously made an armed appearance at the apartment of (Pinnock and his girlfriend) looking for ‘Alex’ who had apparently sold approximately $1,900.00 in bad ‘Percocet’ to the Andersons and/or their associates,” investigators wrote. “That the (the apartment of Pinnock and his girlfriend), is located in the same building that was struck by dozens of rounds of gun fire. That (the apartment of Pinnock and his girlfriend) took the majority of the gun fire with roughly 69 shots entering into the apartment.”
Police found more than 100 full and partial pills at Williams-Abrams’ home and more than 150 full and partial pills where Abrams lived, charging documents indicate.
A witness placed the pair, along with Eddie Anderson, at the scene of the shooting at the Windscape Apartments. Police also found a photo of a bullet hole in a car window with a threatening message on Latikqua Anderson’s phone.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 28.