Last week’s blizzard has left many families without power leading to an uptick in generator sales, to provide power to homes. For one family, however, this led to a devastating accident, with two members in critical condition Thursday morning after running a generator inside their home.
Corey Johnson, Assistant Chief of Operations for the Williston Fire Department responded to the incident.
“They were airlifted to Minneapolis in critical condition on a fixed-wing aircraft,” Johnson said.
The status of their current condition and other details about the incident have not been released at this time.
This is just one of several calls due to improper generator usage that area fire departments have responded to in the last week. Johnson said the safest place for a generator is outside of the home, with the exhaust facing away from any entrances and out of any wind path that may lead fumes inside.
“You can’t necessarily smell the carbon monoxide,” said Johnson.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas. An individual may not even realize they are breathing it in, until it is too late.
Johnson is urging people to ensure proper detecting devices are placed throughout their home and tested to ensure proper functioning. That is the only way to effectively know the deadly gas is present.
Fire Chief of the Crosby Rural Fire Protection District Brent Gunderson, told the Williston Herald that the fire department and sheriff’s department partnered together to patrol the area and look for signs of danger. They were looking for generators too close to homes, set inside garages, or with exhausts pointing the wrong direction, to correct the situation before deadly consequences could occur.
“If we saw what we thought could potentially be a hazard, we went and talked to people,” Gunderson said.
The most frequent problem Gunderson and his crew saw were generators operating inside garages without proper ventilation.
Several residents approached the crew while they were patrolling, which helped the firefighters locate homes that were using generators incorrectly. Gunderson said this most likely prevented many potentially deadly situations.
Gunderson said due to many smoke alarms also having a carbon monoxide detector built in, many residents assume that those devices alone will keep them safe. But carbon monoxide is a heavy gas, so it sinks to the floor, and smoke tends to rise, so smoke detectors are generally installed on ceilings, — too high to trigger those alarms until it is too late.
To effectively protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning, Gunderson suggests stand-alone carbon monoxide detectors placed near the floor throughout the home. They should be equipped with a back-up battery pack in case of power outage.
With many rural areas still not having power, and solely relying on generators for heat, the public is urged to call 9-1-1 if there is any suspicion of incorrect generator use that may lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.