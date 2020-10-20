Two people are dead and another one injured after a crash Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.
A 27-year-old Watford City man and a 29-year-old Las Vegas man were killed when the 2006 Toyota Tacoma they were in struck a 2014 Dodge Ram. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 85 about 4 miles west of Arnegard.
The driver of the Toyota lost control and crossed the centerline, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Tacoma hit the Dodge and a Ford F-550 pulling a gooseneck trailer then hit the Dodge from behind.
The driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old Watford City man, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The men in the Toyota were pronounced dead on the scene. The road was wet and icy and it was snowing at the time of the crash, police said.