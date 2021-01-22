Two people are facing felony drug distribution charges after two separate busts this week.
A 35-year-old woman is facing three felony drug charges after police say they found more than two ounces of methamphetamine, as well as dozens of pills.
Monica McCoy was charged with two class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a class C felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant in the 2300 block 17th Avenue West on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Officers found drugs and a digital scale according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The scale had suspected methamphetamine residue on it, court records state. Police also found a clear sandwich baggie containing four plastic wrapped bundles containing approximately 63 grams — approximately 2.2 ounces — of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 73 pills suspected of being MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
A 22-year-old man is accused of having dozens of doses of heroin.
Jeffrey Johnson was charged Friday, Jan. 22, with a class B felony count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, as well as once class C felony and one class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and six class C felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
In total, police found between 7.5 and 8 grams of heroin, charging documents indicate. Heroin is usually sold in tenth-gram increments referred to as points, with one point being a normal dose.
Police also found digital scales and nearly $2,000 in cash in the apartment.
Johnson and McCoy are both scheduled to have preliminary hearings Feb. 17.