A traffic stop early Saturday morning led to the arrest of two people on felony drug charges.
Justin Johnson, 42, of Williston, and Joni Jones, 28, of Poplar, Montana, were charged Monday, Feb. 22, with three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one class C felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was also charged with a class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was ordered held on $10,000 bond Monday, while Johnson was ordered held on $25,000 bond.
A McKenzie County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the pair over on U.S. Highway 85 shortly after 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When the deputy approached the car, he spotted a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in a cubby under the radio which Johnson said belonged to him.
Jones, when questioned, told the deputy that everything in a flower-print bag belonged to her apart from a digital scale, charging documents indicate. The deputy arrested Johnson and searched the car.
A search turned up an additional 12 grams of meth, 13 pills that the deputy suspected were fentanyl and a 14-gram chunk of black tar heroin, court records state. The items were all under the cup holders in the center console.
Heroin is usually sold by the point, which is .1 gram.
“These items were accessible to both parties,” the deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “Their time of travel and nervousness throughout the stop indicated knowledge as well. These items are consistent with drug distribution given the quantity, method of concealment, Johnson's statement the other bag of methamphetamine in plain view was personal use, and other items located in the vehicle.”
In addition to the scale in the bag Jones said belonged to her, officers found dozens of small, folded pieces of paper and multiple small baggies. Both items are used to package drugs for sale, police said.
Both Johnson and Jones have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 18.