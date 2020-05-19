Two men are facing felony charges after police say they got into an argument with two teenagers at a campground, then threatened the pair with a gun.
Spencer Knight, 28, was charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment, both class C felonies, as well as a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault. Christophe Allen, 32, was charged with class C felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless endangerment and a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault.
The two were in the Kota Ray Dam campground Saturday when they got into an argument with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Both men are accused of punching the 17-year-old boy then trying to pull him from the truck.
The 15-year-old girl told police that she started yelling at Knight and Allen and pulled out a knife in an effort to stop them from hitting the boy. Knight retrieved a pistol and fired two shots, then pointed the gun at the girl, charging documents state.
After the boy started to separate himself and the girl from Allen and Knight, Knight followed the two and fired two more shots, court records indicate. The pair left and as they drove away, Allen fired two more shots.
Allen and Knight are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing June 17.