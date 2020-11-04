Two people have been charged with felonies after police said they were caught with guns that had been stolen from a McKenzie County landowner.
Tamara Greenizer, 31, and Cody Pickworth, 22, were charged Wednesday, Nov. 4 with three class C felony counts each of theft of a firearm, ammunition, explosive or destructive device. Greenizer was also charged with a class C felony count of burglary.
Greenzier was ordered held on $50,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 4. Pickworth was was ordered held on $7,500 bond.
A landowner called the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Nov. 1, to report a number of firearms had been stolen. The person, who was not identified in court documents, told police a trail camera had taken photos of the people who took the guns.
The guns missing were:
20 gauge shotgun- 18 inch barrel, light wood stock, small hole in the barrel
12 gauge shotgun- Winchester Defender Model, wood stock, in like new condition
M14 Rifle- Clean wood stock, 4 power magnification scope with a sling
.222 Remington Rifle- dark wood stock, silver looking barrel
.243 Winchester Rifle- Tapered plastic stock with black on the front, 3x9 black scope with
a fabric sling
.22-250- Remington 700- tripod on front, sling with foam, 2.5- 7 power scope
.22 Marlin rifle- Lever action, gold trigger, chip on the cheek well/ stock
.22 Ruger Pistol- Black Semi Auto pistol four inch bull barrel
.22 Ruger Pistol - Black Semi Auto pistol approximately 6 inch barrel
.30-06 Rifle- Grey camo stock, lever action, slide in clip
.250 Savage- old peep sights, wood grain, scuffed up, marks all over
Police used those photos to identify Greenizer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Photos Greenizer posted online showed Pickworth holding one of the stolen guns
On Wednesday, Greenizer and Pickworth were arrested after a traffic stop, charging documents indicate.
When police searched Pickworth's truck, they found: "a M14 Rifle with a clean wood stock, a scope, a sling and two silver/ metal 30 round magazines, a Winchester 243 rifle with tapered plastic stock with black on the front, black scope with a fabric sling and a .22 black Ruger pistol with an approximate 6 inch barrel," investigators wrote in charging documents. The three mentioned firearms match and fit the description of three of (the) stolen firearms removed from 342 Red Wing Road.
Both Greenizer and Pickworth have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 24.