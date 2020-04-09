A 19-year-old and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and a shooting in Watford City.
Dylan Michael Labato of Watford City was arrested and charged with class B felony counts of theft and criminal conspiracy and a class C felony count of being an accomplice to reckless endangerment.
Police received a call Wednesday, April 8, that someone driving an early 2000 4-door sedan pulled up into the alley in the 500 block of Sixth Ave. NE and fired one shot into a parked vehicle, which was parked in a private driveway, according to a news release from the Watford City police. The vehicle sped away.. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
While police were investigating the shooting, a 911 call came in about a stolen vehicle in the area of original call. During their investigation, officers located and recovered the stolen vehicle in the 1300 Block of Main Street North, Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen of the Watford City police wrote..
The subsequent investigation lead to the identification of three suspects: Labato along with two juveniles. Officers believe Labato had stolen a 4-door car from the 700 block of 2nd St NE and which was used in the vehicle shooting.
"WCPD is still investigating this crime and more charges are pending," Jensen wrote. "We are asking that anyone with information to please contact WCPD at 701-444-2400."