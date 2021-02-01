An 18-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say he and two younger teens vandalized farm equipment in November, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Tate Thiege was charged Monday, Feb. 1, with a class C felony count of criminal mischief.
Williams County Sheriff's deputies were called to a farm in early November for a report of vandalism to farming equipment, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The owner said vandals had damaged a New Holland swather, a Versatile 850 tractor, an International Loadstar 1500 dump truck, and an International 4700 T44 semi-truck.
While deputies were investigating, they were shown a screenshot taken from a social media post showing three young men on the New Holland swather that had been damaged. Based on the post and further investigation, police identified the three people in the photo, according to charging documents.
Two of the people shown in the photo were 17, police said; Thiege was 18.
Police interviewed both boys, who admitted they were there and had thrown things at machinery and broken glass. The farm owner told police the damage would cost $4,000 to $5,000 to fix.
"(One of the boys) stated that he broke out a headlight of a vehicle and observed Mr. Thiege 'playing with' a fire extinguisher," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "(The other boy) stated that he observed Tate Thiege in possession of a crow bar during the incident and that multiple windows were broken by the parties."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.