A judge ordered a 29-year-old man held on $1 million bond Tuesday, Sept. 22 on a class AA felony charge of murder.
Tevin Freeman was arrested Saturday, Sept. 19 and accused of killing 34-year-old Erica Herrera. Police were called to an apartment building in the 2200 block of 29th Street West shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to charging documents.
They found Herrera with signs of trauma to the head and face, as well as bruising all over her body, police said. Freeman told officers they had been arguing and he had left the apartment and returned to find her unresponsive.
Freeman was arrested Saturday and formal charges were filed Monday. At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson set Freeman's bond at $1 million.
Freeman's application for a public defender was approved and Kevin McCabe was assigned to the case Wednesday, according to court records. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 21.