A 45-year-old man was taken to a Minot hospital with a gunshot wound after an argument Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 7300 block of Second Avenue West in Williston shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, for a report of gunshot.
"Two male individuals got into an altercation with each other and a gun was used during that altercation," a news release from the Williston Police Department reads.
Cary Herron, 45, was taken to Minot to treat a gunshot wound. A second man, Lawrence Pohl, 34, was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for what police said were injuries unrelated to the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.
No word was available Thursday on Herron's condition
"The Williston Police Department believes that this is an isolated event and have no reason to believe there is an active danger to the community," the release reads..