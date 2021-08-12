A 24-year-old Tioga man was killed and a 26-year-old Tioga man seriously injured when the pickup they were in rolled multiple times.
The men were heading north on 105th Avenue Northwest around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when the 24-year-old driver lost control, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Both he and the 26-year-old passenger were ejected from the 2003 Chevy Silverado. Neither were wearing a seatbelt, the NDHP report indicated.
Both were taken to Tioga Medical Center and then flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The driver died from his injuries at Trinity.
The crash is still under investigation and the names of both men were withheld pending notification of their families.