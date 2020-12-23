Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from Nov. 16 to 29.
A total of 1,696 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 570 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 19 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 587. The traffic stops also resulted in 81 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 32 uninsured motorists, 72 suspended/revoked license violations, 18 drug arrests, 13 citations for distracted driving, 14 warrants served, and four drunken driving citations.
Every 11 days one unbelted vehicle occupant died in North Dakota in 2019. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.
High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.