Recently, a leaked US Supreme Court document has the nation debating on the topic of abortion and women's rights in general. A local woman, Brenda Erickson, plans to bring a recurring weekly protest to Williston until a decision is made by the Supreme Court.
As a young teenager, two years after the Roe v. Wade case led to allowing women the right to terminate a pregnancy, Erickson had an abortion.
"It was a hard decision, you think about it the rest of your life," she said.
Erickson felt called to reach out to the man she had been pregnant with, to talk through all the feelings she was faced with, in light of the recent news explosion on the subject.
"For the government to tell me I can't... that I'll be a criminal... I don't see it that way," Erickson recalls telling him. "We don't want these rights to be taken away from our grandchildren, and we don't want to go backwards in time."
As the discussion went on, Erickson said that he supported her completely, and that through talking with him, she ended up talking herself into starting a rally.
Erickson believes the government should not be involved in the decision to have an abortion, but instead it should be between a woman, her significant other, her doctor, and God. She also said there is "a whole other side that needs to be addressed" if the Supreme Court chooses to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, such as mandatory child support. Erickson said that every situation is different, and outlawing abortions will lead to back-alley abortions and unjust prison sentences.
Erickson posted on social media, asking the public to join her at Harmon Park on Saturday, May 21, with signs to protest taking the right to choose an abortion away. Erickson plans to hold these events every Saturday until the Supreme Court makes a decision on the trending Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. She said that she has received varying responses, some in support and others very against holding these events.
Erickson contacted the Williston Police Department to ask them to "keep it safe," and prevent anyone from being threatened or hurt.
The Williston Police Department told the Williston Herald that they are communicating with the event organizer to gather details of the event and fully understand what requests for assistance they are seeking, to decide what, if any, police presence is appropriate.
"Ultimately, the Williston Police Department wants to work in partnership with the organizer so the event, the participants, and the public are safe," Chief of Police David Peterson said.