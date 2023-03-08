Screen-Shot-2023-03-08-at-12.57.59-PM-e1678310672263-1024x737.png

Demonstrators at the “Rally for Resilience,” headed by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Adam Goldstein | South Dakota Searchlight

Farmers and leaders from more than 20 progressive agricultural groups gathered this week to march on the U.S. Capitol, and promote climate solutions and underserved producers as priority issues for lawmakers in the upcoming farm bill.

“As farmers, we are close to the land. We love the land. We understand the sanctity and the sacredness of water. We understand the essence of life,” said Duane “Chili” Yazzie, a regenerative farmer in New Mexico and member of Shiprock Chapter of the Navajo Nation, to dozens of demonstrators at Freedom Plaza Tuesday.



