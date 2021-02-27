There's no disputing that 2020 was a difficult year for a lot of Americans. But one surprising story to come out amid the shutdowns, mandates and layoffs is the number of new businesses starting to pop up.
While some have been forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic, others have taken the opportunity to either grow their existing business or start their own company from the ground up. Keith Olson, Director of the Small Business Development Center; and Shawn Wenko, Director of Economic Development in Williston, shared their insights into the trend.
"It feels like a lot of people who have been laid off or are waiting to go back to work, a lot of them have sideline gigs that they've done, and a lot of them are forming LLCs, getting sales tax numbers and things like that to try and do more with their side businesses," Olson told the Williston Herald. "What I'm seeing is a lot of people, if they have an interest or passion for something, they're trying to work on it as opposed to the job they were doing, which paid very well because of the location we're in."
Olson said that his department has seen a number of buildings change hands during the pandemic, as people take the opportunity to move into better, more fitting spaces. Olson said despite some closures, he thought business has done very well in the region throughout the pandemic. Much of that success, he said, could be attributed to how businesses adapted to the COVID environment.
"It's been encouraging how flexible and how willing people are to kind of reinvent what they do," he explained. "You have the restaurants with the takeout and delivery, and doing whatever they can. Retail has been the same way, but it's just so hard to predict what's going to happen next, because we don't know how long this is going to last."
2020 may feel like the longest year on record due to the COVID impact, but Wenko said he has a positive outlook.
"I've always been quick to point out that 2020 has been a lot better than what it could be," Wenko explained. "In the area as far as economics go, it's not ideal, but this compares to what's going on in the rest of the globe. This really isn't just a Williston or Western North Dakota issue. As we work to put COVID behind us, we're going to rebound fairly quickly, in my mind."
In relation to small business development, Wenko said his office has seen significant activity. To date, the City's STAR Fund has helped to fund more than 60 projects, surpassing the number of projects supported in 2019. Wenko said much of that comes from people trying to make the best of a bad situation.
"It's the old cliche of turning the lemons you’re handed into lemonade, but I think a lot of people have taken the opportunity that it's slow, that cost to develop may be down a bit, cost of goods may be down a bit and now's the time to get their project up and running." he explained.
Olson said those development programs are what has helped keep small businesses growing in the area, and that he was glad to see them still being utilized despite the pandemic effects on other businesses.
"It's still very encouraging that the City and the STAR Fund are willing to support businesses with Flex PACE grants when we can, we still have the mini-match when we can," Olson said. "I think those are crucial, because I think with the current state of affairs, I think most banks are more open to using the Bank of North Dakota or SBA programs to try and minimize risk."
The projects coming through SBDC and Economic development are varied, but Wenko said the common thread is that they are "everything that makes a city a city."
"We grew so quickly over the last 10 to 12 years," Wenko explained. "And we grew at a rate that we really didn't keep up with the infill of small businesses that come along with an increase in population."
Wenko said the area has seen a huge increase in the restaurant sector and the retail sector. While Williston has yet to land the coveted big box store, Wenko added, it was very close to becoming a reality in 2020 and was within weeks of an announcement when the pandemic hit the area. Wenko's office did, however, see a lot of smaller "Mom and Pop" retail development, which he said adds a lot of character to a city.
"That's what builds a city that people want to visit, because it's unique." he said.
The city's changing, younger demographic and more diverse population has had an influence on the business coming to the area. With that, Wenko said, comes a need for goods and services to accommodate those populations.
Looking towards the future, Wenko said it's difficult to make any predictions, when the pandemic is still such an issue. He added that with word of an upcoming vaccine, he expected oil and gas prices would continue their slow rebound and the economy would pick up even further as people are able to travel and return to work. There will be a recovery, he said, but a slow and steady one.
Development at Williston Square is another factor in bringing that economy back to life. Wenko said the city has been in the process of working on the re-developmental of the former Sloulin Field property for almost five years, and with businesses beginning to commit to opening up in the Square, Wenko said the early months of 2021 will see development start to pick up.
"As a city, we want that to be a showcase piece that really sells the community of Williston." he said. "And we're seeing a lot of interest in the Square, even this year as we started to put some roads in there and started to get some of the property available for sale."
Wenko added that the challenge is that because the Square is such a large piece of property, it will have to be developed in phases, with the east side of the property off of Highway 2 set as phase one. The Economic Development office has had many calls showing interest in the property, Wenko said, and he said he expected phase one's slate of development to fill up fairly quickly with restaurant and retail in the next year or so.
"I believe we're still in growth mode in the City of Williston, and that's evident by what we've seen with projects coming through in 2020." Wenko said. "You couldn't have put more of a perfect storm together with the decline in oil and gas prices and then COVID-19 further hammering down the industry, but the fact that we still had people pull the trigger really says a lot about this area and the potential that it has."