1. Take care of your body
This includes taking care of your mind as well. Take time out of the day to unwind and take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Also, eat healthy meals, exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. You should avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco or other substance use.
2. Disconnect to reconnect
Take a break from social media because that could overwhelm you. Also, the CDC said that although it is great to stay informed from reliable news sources, hearing about the pandemic constantly can be upsetting. Disconnect from the phone, TV or any other screen and go for a walk or drive to find peace.
3. Connect with others
The CDC and WHO recommend you try to do some other activities you enjoy and connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your feelings and concerns. Also, there’s no shame in seeing someone professionally. Additionally, you can virtually connect with your community or organizations you’re involved in to stay active.