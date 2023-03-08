The 2023 Progress Citizen of the Year: Deborah Kemp

Deborah Kemp is a Williams County native with a passion for helping children.
Her father owned a farm and ranch and her mother had strong faith, she recalled. Both parents shaped Kemp's beliefs and her destiny, which is to serve others and promote education.
Although the 2023 Citizen of the Year is involved in many community activities — from assisting young pregnant mothers through Building Healthy Families to supporting thespians at Entertainment Inc. — local schools are her primary focus.
"I grew up on a farm about 17 miles west of [Williston] and attended District 8 schools," said Kemp, 57. "Pioneer was the only school at the time that even had a gymnasium, until they built Missouri Ridge."
Kemp began her own education at Round Prairie Elementary School when it had only two rooms. She then attended Williston High School (WHS), where she met her husband, Rob.
It was a huge change — going from a two-room school with a handful of kids to WHS, where her freshman class comprised 200 students.
Looking back, Kemp said she values all the local schools she attended.
"Wherever you're educated you appreciate the education you got," she said, noting one teacher in particular believed in her abilities, despite the fact that Kemp liked to talk during class.
"An English teacher definitely sticks out," she said. "He was also my basketball coach. I wasn't very good at basketball, but he believed in me."
In addition to her faith and strong support for education, Kemp said community volunteering is a primary focus in life. It's been that way since she was a child.
"I felt like the community was very much a part of growing up," she said.
Today, Kemp spends much of her time devoted to the cause of expanding schools to address the nationwide problems of classroom overcrowding.
In the recent past, however, Kemp also devoted much of her time to helping adults in need. In the early 2000s, she helped launch Healthy Families, a coalition to bring young mothers together with hospitals and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU). Healthy Families and UMDHU coordinated assisting young pregnant mothers to enroll them in services provided by assistance programs.
The purpose, she said, was to help out with many of the stressful burdens they face.
"To collaborate these resources together to help the mothers and the fathers all in one place for them," Kemp said.
On a lighter note, Kemp is also a big supporter of local theater.
"I organize groups for us to go to plays," she said, pointing out that it's more for personal gratification than volunteering.
"I just do that on my own," Kemp said of her involvement with Entertainment Inc. "I guess I'm just someone who believes that if you wanna do something, you do it.
"I just have a good group of people in my life," she continued. "Everything I've done is with a group of people. I have not accomplished anything without a group of people."
After graduating from high school, Kemp enrolled at the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks and obtained her degree in social work in 1988.
"I had a temporary job as a social worker in a nursing home," she said, recalling that her and her husband — who became a physician — have much in common when it comes to helping people in need.
"We've been together since our sophomore year in high school," Kemp said.
In addition to her husband, Kemp credits her father as someone who likes to reach out to others and lend a hand. As a rancher/farmer with 1,800 acres in rural western North Dakota, helping community members goes with the territory of farming.
"My father took over the farm from his father and was the first person to get involved in Salers cattle," Kemp said with pride. "They were imported from France into Canada and then into the United States.
"That's something that's very passionate with him," she continued. "He loves his cattle, and he's very helpful with regard to people who are in need."
It quickly becomes apparent that Kemp prefers to talk about others, rather than discussing her own achievements. She referred to her mom as a strong role model.
"My mom has a very strong faith," she said. "She works very hard. She has an attitude that she can do anything. She's survived cancer and has a very positive attitude."
Although she now attends Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, Kemp grew up attending West Prairie Lutheran Church.
Again, Kemp credits her mother for instilling strong faith in her and her siblings: Carla, Curtis and Troy.
"I watched her go through hard times and lean on her faith and realized she leaned on that to get through hard things," Kemp said of her mom.
By comparison, her own adult life has been blissful. Married to a doctor, she has three children: Abbie, Adam and Hayden.
"I called myself CFO of the family," Kemp said.
Although she served as a social worker directly out of college, Kemp has spent most of her adult life raising her kids and volunteering throughout the community.
"Kids have always been my passion, and that was my focus," she said, noting her time assisting developmentally disabled children as a case manager at the Opportunity Foundation in Williston.
One of her favorite memories entailed serving as a Special Olympics coach in Grand Forks. She got involved with the Special Olympics through a local rec center.
Kemp told the story of a child with Down Syndrome whom she coached to run a race.
"She came in last place and got this medal," Kemp said. "She came up to me and said, 'Debbie, Debbie, look what I got.' And I looked at her and said, 'You know what? You got life right.' That sticks out often in my mind."
After graduating from college and serving as a social worker, Kemp returned to Williston in 1995. Since then, she's devoted much of her time toward helping schools expand and deal with annexation issues throughout Williams County.
Educating voters about the need to build new schools in rural North Dakota plays a major role in Kemp's life today. One of her most important achievements was passing a state law with former Rep. Gary Sukut that gives school boards greater latitude in modifying mandated boundaries that make it cumbersome for parents with kids attending far-away schools.
The legislation Kemp helped craft with Rep. Sukut gave school districts the ability "to agree to transfer land from one school district to another" without having to obtain voter approval.
The bill was aimed at helping parents with homes on the edge of one boundary who are required to send their children to a school in a district that takes a long time to reach. Enrolling their children in the school of an adjacent district makes life much easier for North Dakota families.
In fact, the annexation legislation proved to be a blessing for families and school district employees.
Fairness is a key ingredient of what makes Kemp special. Although she's Lutheran, her own children attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Williston. To ensure Lutheran students and their parents were represented at the school, Kemp led an initiative that allowed one of the school board positions to be held by a non-Catholic.
Rather than simply complain or send antagonistic letters to the school board, Kemp took positive action.
"Whatever I'm involved with, when you're in a community and you see a need," do something to help out, she said. "I believe in being part of the solution and not part of the problem."
Asked to describe herself in terms of not judging others, Kemp responded: "Someone that will listen and respect that person for what they are saying and, hopefully, feel supported."
In addition to fairness, volunteering is a key element of Kemp's philosophy.
At Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, she volunteered to lead a youth group.
"I'll fill in till you hire someone," she told church leaders before she ended up "volunteering" as youth group leader for eight years.
"Once you start volunteering for things, people seek you out sometimes," she said. "If I feel there is a need, I want to be a part of that.
"Right now," Kemp continued, "there's a need for improving education for our kids, and we need to come together as a community to build schools, and support our teachers. So that's my focus now."
"You can't give up," she said. "Kids don't have a voice, so we have to be their voice."
She's always been that way, even as a kid, growing up in a farming community outside of a rural town in North Dakota.
"If someone came to school, I would welcome them, even if they were younger," Kemp recalled.
That's the way Kemp was taught by her own parents. She follows the same philosophy today.
"If you truly want to be happy in life you have to believe in yourself and make it happen," Kemp said. "So often, we want to criticize ourselves. I try to teach youth groups to have that relationship with God and to believe in yourself.
"I think it's important to walk your faith," she continued. "We're not perfect. I think that's often forgotten. We all have things we have to work on, because we're human. We all make mistakes."
Her advice to others, interested in volunteering their time but afraid to overcommit, is to start with something about which they're passionate.
"If you don't try it, you won't know," she said. "Find something you're interested in. If you see something that needs fixing, try and help out. You won't always be successful, but that's OK."
Recalling the girl with Down Syndrome who was so enthusiastic about receiving an award, despite finishing a race in last place, Kemp emphasized the importance of being grateful.
"We're not always first," she said.