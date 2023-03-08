Swim coach shows what true leadership can accomplish | Progress 2023

"The task of leadership is not to put greatness into people but to elicit it, for the greatness is there already." This quote from John Buchan holds true to every avenue in life and every career that has a leader. This quote especially rings true to athletes. Belief... sometimes all a player needs to hit that next level is the belief and support from a leader to show that they can do it because that ability was already there.
The Sea Lions are a swim program that is competitive in the MonDak and develops hard working athletes. This style of leadership and coaching is what makes Williston Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer a great leader. And the belief that you will never get where you need to go unless you learn how to fail.
"A lot of it is just work ethic. Being able to set goals and accomplish those goals." Elmer said. "I also say that learning how too fail. You're not always going to have your best meet. Whether it is swimming, football, or any kind of sport you aren't going to show up and have your best day. You have to learn from that failure to eventually succeed." He added.
Growing up in South Louisiana Cameron has been in the sport of swimming since he was able to swim. From 6-13 he competed in USA swimming, and during that time he won 6 state championships and set 2 state records. In his time with on the team thats when he realized the power of belief from his coaches has.
"I had a coach that never doubted my abilities. For swimming, it was never a doubt. It was always "You can do this, you are going to do it." That is always something that I had from my coaches. Eventually I lost any kind of self doubt. Elmer said.
The feeling this gave him when he was competing is one of the main things he tries to bring into his coaching career.
"That is one of the things that I try to bring to coaching these kids." Elmer said. "If they are having an off day I have to be something positive to them." He continued. "If they are having a bad meet I have to be the one that says 'hey we still got these goals. you can do it'. Something that is consistent to them so they know that I am behind them and I have their back." He said
That level of consistent belief is something that is bigger than swimming. Cameron hopes that these lessons that he is teaching in the pool go beyond sports into every day life.
"Consistently believing in them so when they are older, working, or doing anything, they don't have that self doubt. They feel confident in failing." Elmer said.
Being such a positive impact of these kids lives as they grow from children from young adults is what is most important to Cameron and one of the reasons he loves to coach.
"It's awesome to see these kids grow up. From seeing them progress to kids to young adults, and seeing the things that you are trying to teach them." Elmer said.
One of the main things that Cameron hopes every athlete learns before they are done swimming with the Sea Lions is dealing with adversity, and using that skill beyond the pool.
"Seeing them do that in other things outside of the pool. Struggling with grades or something but they buckle down and they turn that around. And to teach that failure is okay. I am hoping I see a lot of them maybe one day running their own business or entrepreneurs. Elmer said. "It's so much bigger than just swimming in a pool. I want them to pick up and learn life lessons and being able to put that in whatever endeavors they have in life. It's awesome to see that in a 4 year span of going to children from young adults, then growing up, you kind of feel a little bit accomplished." He added.
This positive impact is what is bringing kids back to the pool to work even harder than the day before because of the belief that Cameron has.
"Dedication. Just how willing he is, and how consistent he is. He sees our goals before we do." Swimmer for the Sea Lions Dru Zander said.
Cameron style of leadership goes to show just how far belief can take a person.