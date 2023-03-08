Quantcast
Swim coach shows what true leadership can accomplish | Progress 2023

Cameron Elmer Williston Sea Lions

Williston Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer

"The task of leadership is not to put greatness into people but to elicit it, for the greatness is there already." This quote from John Buchan holds true to every avenue in life and every career that has a leader. This quote especially rings true to athletes. Belief... sometimes all a player needs to hit that next level is the belief and support from a leader to show that they can do it because that ability was already there.

The Sea Lions are a swim program that is competitive in the MonDak and develops hard working athletes. This style of leadership and coaching is what makes Williston Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer a great leader. And the belief that you will never get where you need to go unless you learn how to fail.



