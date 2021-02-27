Williston Research Extension Center’s NDSU Foundation Seed Program acquired an additional land lease of 320 acres and grew 24 different varieties of 11 different crops for pure seed production in 2020, as well as helped increase new varieties of NDSU, MSU, Se-Can Meridian, T & A and STI seed varieties.
And they’re just getting started.
The Foundation Seed Program is set to do even more than that in the near future, with the construction of a new seed facility, which began in 2020, and is expected to end in time for the 2021 crop year.
The new facility did face some delays due to the pandemic, mainly in the delivery of materials, losing perhaps two months to that, Williston Research Extension Center Director Jerald Bergman said.. But the project otherwise made good progress despite all the challenges the pandemic presented, and it is on track to offer a big boost to agriculture throughout the region.
“We’ll be able to handle fragile seeds like peas and lentils,” WREC Director Jerald Bergman told the Sidney Herald. “We couldn’t clean those here before because of the five-story vertical cleaning system we had. That’s going to be a big plus.”
The new machine will also process more seeds more quickly, allowing the center to boost its seed increase program, as well as speed new varieties with better yield and disease resistance to growers more quickly.
The pandemic posed other challenges for researchers in 2020. In-person gatherings were cancelled, for one, which means Field Days were not held in person in 2020, but instead transitioned to a collection of virtual videos. Travel to off-site research was also more expensive, with only one person per vehicle allowed.
“People missed getting together in person, and I did, too,” cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene said. “But we were certainly available by phone call, email and Zoom to talk to people. And I was able to make a few farmer visits one on one.”
Drones are another key advancement WREC is working on, led by research agronomist Dr. Gautam Pradhan. He’s working out the best protocols and methods for using drones to collect agricultural data for research studies.
Pradhan flew more than 100 times over experimental plots in 2020 to develop these protocols.
A pandemic was not the only challenge Williston Research Extension Center faced down in 2020. Drought conditions also presented significant challenges along the way. Despite that, more than 1,000 winter wheat lines, as well as 150 spring wheat, 120 barley, 50 oat, 15 corn, 20 soybean, 20 sunflower, 60 canola, 20 flax, 20 lentil, 60 pea, 20 chickpea, 20 safflower, and 6 hemp varieties were grown for testing.
WREC research data is part of statewide efforts to release new, better-yielding varieties. Among recent new crops released are ND Riveland and ND grano for durum, ND Vitpro and ND Frohberg for spring wheat, ND17009GT for a glyphosate resistant soybean, and ND Crown for a chickpea.
Other research at WREC in 2020 included pipeline reclamation, saline seep reclamation, Kernza variety trials, herbicide safety trials, a 20-year long-term cropping systems project, plant pathology research, irrigated cropping and tillage systems, and much more.