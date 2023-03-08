Salvation Army captain helps today's families build tomorrow's future | Progress 2023

As a second-generation officer in the Salvation Army, Joseph Irvine represents the embodiment of future progress.
Captain Irvine, of the Williston, N.D. Salvation Army Corps, grew up in a family devoted to helping people. In fact, his parents were both officers in the Salvation Army, which likes to involve married couples in the nationwide organization.
"This is something I feel strongly that it should be a calling," said Irvine, 38. "I feel called to serve the Salvation Army."
"My parents were also Salvation Army officers," he said. "My wife and I are officially ordained Salvation Army officers. We've been a part of the Williston area since 2019. We came from southeast Nebraska."
The Salvation Army family commitment could continue, because Irvine and his wife are expecting their first child.
They lived in Beatrice, Neb. for four years prior to moving to Williston. As Salvation Army officers, they have relocated several times to various states including Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota and Illinois, as well as Nebraska and North Dakota. They also served in Manitoba, Canada.
When he's not serving the needs of the Salvation Army, Irvine said he enjoys PC gaming, cooking and baking. He also enjoys writing, having participated in the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) several years running.
Writing, cooking and PC gaming seem like excellent activities for a man who moves to a new state about once every two years.
"We have a Farewell Sunday and a Welcome Sunday" the next week, Irvine joked, noting his parents were with the Salvation Army for more than 30 years.
Although the Salvation Army is often credited with assisting people during emergency situations — from hunger and homelessness to natural disaster victims and refugees arriving in a new country — it is also focused on improving the lives of future generations.
"We have something called the Pathway of Hope program," Irvine said.
In addition to its traditional thrift stores and vehicle-donation program, the Salvation Army offers hope to individuals and families trying to jumpstart their futures.
The Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program is a strength-based care-management system that encourages self-sufficiency among families and individuals seeking Salvation Army assistance. It was recently put on hold locally, but Irvine said he hopes to bring the program back to Williston soon.
"We have not been able to continue the Pathway of Hope program due to a shortage of staffing," Irvine explained, noting the program was discontinued in Williston in October 2021.
The Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program was started more than a decade ago and continues to thrive in other locales.
Most people associate the Salvation Army with food, furniture and clothing donations — and shelter assistance. In fact, local programs like food pantries and the Bread Shelf help millions of displaced people and low-income families through the week. Although the short-term programs are intended to assist people meet immediate needs, they can go a long way toward ensuring more prosperous futures.
"Typically, people might not know where their next meal comes from," Irvine said. "Any of our food pantry programs are meeting that food insecurity issue."
"Moving the family to a greater degree of self-sufficiency...to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty" is a crucial priority of the Salvation Army, Irvine said. "We seek to break that cycle."
Irvine refers to them as Point of Need programs. These include local food pantries and the Bread Shelf, both of which are commonly associated with the Salvation Army. Although these are often seen as short-term programs, they can have a lasting impact on future generations of children and adults who obtain Salvation Army assistance.
"Food insecurity can have a large impact on a child's ability to learn in school," Irvine said, pointing out that well-nourished children who are able to focus are more likely to succeed scholastically, thereby improving future prospects for success.
Food insecurity "puts them behind the eight-ball, in terms of the ability to grow and concentrate in school," Irvine said.
Hungry children not only suffer from malnourishment, they have physical and emotional problems because they "aren't able to grow and develop," Irvine pointed out.
Although some people might view the Salvation Army's Food Pantry and Bread Shelf programs as a band-aid approach, Irvine disagrees. He said feeding children and adults has a long-lasting impact on their ability to move forward in life.
Both programs form the heart of the Salvation Army's local efforts to improve the lives of people in Williston.
"Food insecurity is something that we have been working to alleviate within the community, I would say for nearly 30 or 40 years," Irvine said.
As part of its efforts, the Salvation Army works with Williston grocery and retail stores to provide for local families in need.
"We keep good food from going bad," Irvine said, noting local grocery stores participate in the the Salvation Army's Food Bank Retail Rescue program by donating food items just before expiration dates approach. In fact, the famous Red Kettle bellringers can be seen outside of local grocery stores and retailers like Dollar Wise and Walmart during the holidays — from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
Irvine distinguished between the Bread Shelf and Food Pantry programs, noting the latter requires an application process. One key distinction is the Salvation Army sometimes purchases items for the Food Pantry program.
"We make specific purchases such as cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables and frozen meat," Irvine said of the Food Pantry program. "It varies based on what we're able to get access to."
Returning to the theme of assisting future generations, Irvine said he devotes a lot of time to finding ways to help families and individuals become self-sustaining.
"I have often thought about that — providing and sustaining for a family to give the family a little bit of breathing room to where they are going to make some long-term changes," Irvine said. "Because we've been able to provide for the short term, they can adjust their economic situation so they can [plan] for the long term."
Additionally, Irvine said the Salvation Army strives to assist adults and parents who drop out of the public education system or obtain their General Education Development (GED) certificates.
"If a parent is able to complete their GED and it opens up career opportunities, this is more of a long-term program, whereas the Point of Need programs are more short term," Irvine said.
As a Christian-based organization, Irvine said the Salvation Army gives him opportunities to speak to "physical...spiritual and emotional needs" of the people who seek assistance.
"We've been called, not only to share the gospel, but to alleviate physical suffering," Irvine said of Christians. "We believe that all people are created in the image of their creator...whether they recognize that or not."
He clarified, however, that a belief in the Christian faith is not a prerequisite for seeking help and assistance from the Salvation Army.
"We don't say, 'You have to believe in Christ for us to give you food,'" Irvine insisted.
"Sometimes, it's a matter of sowing the seeds [of faith]," he said. "We may see future growth from that."
The key is to realize that helping people for a month, a week or even a day can have a long-lasting impact on someone's future.
"A year or two down the road," Irvine said, families and individuals helped by the Salvation Army may recognize they were able to "move through difficult times" because of the assistance the Salvation Army provided.
"If there is future growth, they can see, 'This isn't the end of my story,'" he said, emphasizing past difficulties help guide people into the future with greater confidence that they can overcome challenges.
Giving back to others, which young people often refer to as "paying it forward," is crucial to future success.
"Looking to how they can assist others who face challenging circumstances" is not only rewarding, Irvine said, it's a vital component of what the Salvation Army is all about.