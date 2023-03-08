Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salvation Army captain helps today's families build tomorrow's future | Progress 2023

Salvation Army 3

Salvation Army Captain Rachel receiving a food drive from Menards.

 Salvation Army
Joseph Irvine

Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine

As a second-generation officer in the Salvation Army, Joseph Irvine represents the embodiment of future progress.

Captain Irvine, of the Williston, N.D. Salvation Army Corps, grew up in a family devoted to helping people. In fact, his parents were both officers in the Salvation Army, which likes to involve married couples in the nationwide organization.

Salvation Army 2

A Salvation Army delivery of food to a person in quarantine in 2020.
Salvation Army 1

A Salvation Army emergency relief truck serves food and beverages to midwest workers at a mass-testing site.
SA bellringers

Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine,left, with Thrivent volunteers and a bellringer during the 2022 holiday season.


Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred