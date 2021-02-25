Just like businesses and organizations around the world, local government had to figure how to stay open during a pandemic.
Cities, counties and states don’t run well if police, firefighters and paramedics aren’t available to keep people safe, for example. People needed to have questions answered, needed services, needed government to stay open, in short.
Early on, that was difficult. David Tuan, city administrator for Williston, said the city commission was clear that except for the highest risk levels, city government would remain open.
That meant figuring out what work could be done remotely and what had to be done in the office. Some workers were able to stay home, but only some.
“The vast majority just remained in the office in a controlled setting,” Tuan told the Williston Herald.
For some, that was easy — in public works, for example, workers could stay 6 feet or more apart. But for police officers, firefighters and EMTs, that isn’t true.
“(Some departments were) running skeleton crews for weeks and weeks at a time because they had so many staff members who were unable to come to work because they were sick,” Tuan said.
The early part of the pandemic was difficult because there was a limited amount of testing available, forcing long quarantines. The CARES Act meant the city could pay overtime to workers who were still able to work, Tuan said.
Helen Askim, director of human resources, communications and GIS for Williams County, told the Williston Herald that it was evident early on that the county had to stay open.
The county collects all of the taxes and distributes that money, and there was election in the near future. And if the routine things like building inspections had to stop, it could seriously hurt businesses.
The county closed the administration building in mid March and reopened it on June 15. The public could still come to the building, but couldn’t drop in — they needed a appointment.
Because of recent renovations, county staff had room to stay apart, and some were able to work from home because of new technology.
The county mandated employees wear masks in November, after the staff of an entire department had to quarantine, forcing the office to close.
“This has been my ongoing concern and I think the ongoing concern of this board,” Askim told the commissioners at the time. “And that’s although we have lots of responsibilities as an employer, and I’m not talking about you all as elected officials and community leaders. But as an employer we have a responsibility to keep doing the stuff that the public is expecting us to do. Unfortunately, if we have an entire department that can’t work due to a COVID-19 exposure that was preventable, then we aren’t doing our job.”
Changes in policy and new tools helped the county keep offering services, even as about 15% of its employees were eventually infected with COVID-19.
“We are pleased that our efforts were by and large successful,” Askim said.
Beyond keeping the office open, one of the major functions of any government is holding meetings. Virtual meetings became ubiquitous early on.
THe county has a Cisco phone system, so went with Cisco for its meeting software. That has allowed the county to stream and record the meetings, store them on the cloud and share them securely.
Williston uses GoToMeeting, and Tuan said while there were concerns, people adjusted quickly.
“I was very impressed with how well that went and how much we were able to do,” he said.