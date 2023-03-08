Quantcast
For Eckert Youth Homes, change means moving forward | Progress 2023

In the 10 years leading up to Clara Eckert’s death in 1973, the idea to create a home for boys and girls in need was born, jotted down onto scraps of paper kept in a leather satchel.

In 1975 Eckert Youth Homes opened their doors for the first time to boys needing a place to stay in Williston. The original home started as a place where boys could grow and heal in a safe environment. Six years later, Eckert opened a home for girls nearby.

In 2018, the children’s homes were in danger of having their doors closed due to the Family First Prevention Services Act being enacted, so the Foundation had to find a new way to help fulfill Eckert’s mission statement and to keep Fred and Clara’s Eckert’s dream alive.



