For Eckert Youth Homes, change means moving forward | Progress 2023

In 1975 Eckert Youth Homes opened their doors for the first time to boys needing a place to stay in Williston. The original home started as a place where boys could grow and heal in a safe environment. Six years later, Eckert opened a home for girls nearby.
In 2018, the children’s homes were in danger of having their doors closed due to the Family First Prevention Services Act being enacted, so the Foundation had to find a new way to help fulfill Eckert’s mission statement and to keep Fred and Clara’s Eckert’s dream alive.
In 1903, Fred and Clara Eckert were a young couple who had just arrived in North Dakota from Missouri. The pair settled on a farm in McKenzie County as homesteaders, building the first farmhouse in the county. Their original tar papered framed shack was eventually replaced by a log cabin in 1930, and over time, the Eckerts added property until they became one of the area’s largest grain producers.
The Eckerts were very active in the McKenzie County and Williams County communities and were involved with legislation of the young state of North Dakota. Fred served as a member of the legislative body for District 41 from 1917-1925. He came to be nicknamed the “Father of the Lewis and Clark Bridge” due to his efforts that led to the bridge over the Missouri River, linking McKenzie and Williams Counties. Clara spent her days as an active member of her church as the Sunday school superintendent, playing the organ, tending the garden and making sure all the hired hands were fed.
Though they were married for 63 years, Fred and Clara never had any children to call their own. In the 10 years leading up to Clara’s death in 1973, the idea to create a home for boys and girls in need was born, jotted down onto scraps of paper kept in a leather satchel. During estate planning, the Fred and Clara Eckert Foundation for Children was born.
The 501(c)(3) North Dakota nonprofit handled their business under the name Eckert Youth Homes. Their mission statement was to provide quality treatment services which encouraged the spiritual, educational, behavioral, emotional and physical development of children, youth and their families. The program was built on the core values of faith, integrity, excellence and caring.
When the Family First Prevention Services Act was enacted nationwide in February of 2018, Eckert Youth Homes had to evolve to find a way to continue their mission. In 2019, Dr. Leah Hoffman, PhD, LMAC came on board as the Clinical Director for Eckert and with her hire, a plan to morph Eckert into a qualified residential treatment program for youth was born. The new program had to meet qualifications that saw every youth who was placed was assessed within 30 days to determine if their needs could be met by a family member, foster home or other approved setting.
“We have to figure out what we are going to do with all of these gifts we’ve been given from the Eckerts,” Hoffman said. “We have to find a way to still fulfill their mission to help children and families.”
Hoffman explained that when the structural change for Eckert came, North Dakota didn’t have a residential addiction treatment facility for youth and state agencies were also not providing this resource.
It “was a big problem for the state of North Dakota,” Hoffman said.
In March of 2020, just a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the adolescent residential program was started at Eckert, with eight beds total. By 2022, Eckert can have up to 10 beds filled at any given time. Since implementing the residential addiction program, Eckert has served 121 different kids with the program. Length of stay averages around 35 days, but due to the nature of the beast that is addiction, 46 kids have returned to the program again.
Hoffman said that Eckert is still the only residential addiction treatment program for youth in North Dakota. She explained that part of the agreement Eckert has with the state in order to obtain funding is that Eckert must take in kids who do not have the ability to pay for treatment.
“It was mutually beneficial,” Hoffman said of the agreement. “Any kids in our state can come to us regardless if they have insurance or not.”
Planned treatment schedules for residents in the treatment center involve several staff members working together for a common goal - to address the needs of the youth. Therapy, projects, tutoring and recreation are all facets of treatment provided at Eckert.
“The community is really good to us,” Hoffman said. “We get to go to the movie theater at a private time. We get to go to the ARC pool at a private time. They open just for us because it’s not best for the kids interacting with the community, just for that privacy piece.”
Eckert Youth Homes was awarded the May 2021 Williams County Behavioral Health Grant which allowed the addition of an outpatient office for youth ages 14-17. A licensed addiction counselor also visits area schools, providing seminars to classes while also meeting with youth individually on campus. Hoffman explained that the grand funds helped to secure an office space and hire three members for the outpatient staff.
Outpatient services include individual and group sessions that help patients to recognize triggers, learn how to cope, create life skills and give opportunities for youth to get out and participate in healthy activities.
Through all of the changes that Eckert Youth Homes has seen in the last few years, one thing has remained the same: Fred and Clara Eckert’s mission to help provide a safe place for youth to grow and heal.