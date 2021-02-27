One of the things Americans have missed most during the pandemic has been the ability to attend events.
With everything from concerts to spelling bees being cancelled, the challenge for someone like Ashley Oyloe — whose entire job is to create and host events — is how do you hold events when people are encouraged to stay distant?
"We found out firsthand that cancelling is the worst feeling ever very quickly," Oyloe, the Convention and Visitors Bureau Events and Service Coordinator, told the Williston Herald. "After cancelling a few events in the very beginning of COVID, we sort of switched our gears and said 'If we have to cancel, if we continue to plan events for Williston, how do we change our mindset and how do we adapt?'"
The key was to create events that followed the guidelines, allowing people to still get out and have fun, while remaining safe. Whether it was changing the venue, changing the timeline or limiting capacity, Oyloe said she had to reach outside the box to come up with fresh ideas.
"How do we adapt to all these people who've been cooped up for so long and how do we spread them out so that everybody stays safe?" Oyloe said. "But also, we had to keep that community-minded spirit. We needed to continue to live our lives, but safely."
Oyloe said the most challenging aspect of planning events during COVID was the constant unknown. Risk levels could change at any moment, sidelining any event that was previously allowed. Oyloe said the first hurdle was space, finding a venue large enough to hold an event and still allow visitors to remain socially distant.
That's where the Williston Parks and Recreation District stepped in, forming a partnership with the CVB that became vital to the success of 2020's community events. After a spring and summer mostly void of events, the two groups came together for the first time to put on August's Chokecherry Festival, moving the event from Harmon Park to Spring Lake Park, spreading out vendors, entertainment and attractions through the park to create a COVID-friendly event.
"I can 100 percent without a doubt say that we would not have been able to pull off Chokecherry Festival without Parks and Rec," Oyloe said. "There's absolutely no doubt about it."
Everything from hauling tables and trailers to hanging lights and fixing power outlets, Oyloe said Parks and Rec's help was invaluable to putting Chokecherry and subsequent events on. Events that typically took a year to plan were now being re-worked in three months or less to adapt to pandemic restrictions, and having Parks and Rec's knowledge and assistance was key to making the events go off without a hitch.
"In a COVID world, everything is uncertain, and everything is on the fly." Oyloe said. "So it's nice to have those people around you that know what they're doing and have the expertise to make it happen."
In September, Oyloe partnered with Parks and Rec and the James Memorial Art Center to host Art in the Park, a combination of the CVB's Band Day, which was postponed in May, and the James' Art Splash. The event took over Harmon Park and featured local artists, vendors, food trucks and special guests. While COVID prevented any marching bands from taking part, the event was a success, creating a lot of new ideas that Oyloe said could be incorporated into future Band Day events.
"COVID has forced event planners and our office to be innovative and forward thinking and creative in a way that we probably never would have thought to be, had it not been a pandemic." she explained. "These events may not look the way they always have, but they're here. They're happening. And I think that's important."
In December, the CVB co-hosted the annual Holiday Lights Drive at Spring Lake Park with Parks and Rec. Typically, the park hosts several in-person activity nights, including visits with Santa, throughout the month-long event. Again, COVID pushed those plans to the side, forcing Oyloe to adapt yet again.
Rather than in person, Santa appeared virtually, giving visitors a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes work the Big Man does to prepare. Rather than opening the Keel Boat for crafts, volunteers handed out craft kits that could be taken home. Despite the lack of in-person events, the Holiday Lights Drive was another success, setting many records from previous years.
Moving into 2021, Oyloe said she is optimistic about how the year will go. She added that the CVB is moving forward with the idea that life will go on, despite knowing that things may not return to our typical sense of normalcy. The attitude going into the new year, she said, is no longer "Oh well," but "How."
"How do we do it? How do I make Plan A work? How about Plans B,C or D? It's really more about having that plan, and having a backup, and a backup for your backup," she explained. "If we can figure out the 'how,' there's really nothing we can't accomplish."