Starting a business is always a daunting task. Add a global pandemic to the mix and you'd think you'd have a recipe for disaster, but as Williston Economic Development's STAR Fund proved in 2020, where there's a will, there's a way.
Despite the pandemic, the city's STAR Fund helped to fund more than 60 projects in 2020, surpassing the number of projects supported the year prior. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said there were many high points in 2020, which can be further built upon this coming year. Like many organizations, the Economic Development office had to find new ways to work through a pandemic that had left many businesses closed.
"2020 was a very unique year for Economic Development," Wenko told the Williston Herald. "I've told people a lot that it was a 'patch and maintain' year for us, which is not necessarily how we like to play economic development. Here in the city of Williston, we always like to be moving forward and looking forward."
Wenko noted the announcement by the Northern Plains UAS regarding the state's VANTIS Beyond Visual Line of Sight network as one of the major highlights to come to the area in 2020. The first phase of the infrastructure will be between Williston and Watford City, opening up many opportunities within the region. Wenko added that the construction and completion of the natural gas plant near Williston has generated a lot of interest from natural gas companies.
The STAR Fund helped bring a varied array of projects to life in 2020, Wenko said, such as the Busted Knuckle Brewery, the opening of Hops and Berry and its expansion, Pops and Berry as well as Hair Safari's Hair Society Institute of Cosmetology, which Wenko said is very close to completion.
Moving into the new year, Wenko said his office remains "cautiously optimistic" about Williston's economic future, stating there is still a lot of room to grow in the small business sector. With that in mind, Wenko's office unveiled a new program in partnership with the Small Business Development Center to create the "21 in 2021" campaign, aimed at assisting 21 small business projects in 2021, including seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life ventures.
Additionally, Economic Development announced they would be launching a new mentorship program in 2021. The “Superstars” initiative is a tailored mentorship program that connects successful small business owners with potential Williston entrepreneurs. The Superstars mentors help mentees learn about starting a new business or expanding an existing business in the Williston region.
"These mentors have agreed to be a conduit for any budding entrepreneurs out there that might have questions beyond what we can help with, the nuts and bolts of business and economic development," Wenko explained.
Wenko noted that the promotion of Barb Peterson from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing and Business Development Coordinator will be a vital edition to the future success of Williston Economic Development. Peterson will oversee the office’s strategic marketing plan, social media management, news releases and the Williston Wire. In addition, she will work to recruit restaurants and retailers, implement an existing business expansion program and build relationships with people locally.
"We want to get out into the community more and connect with our existing businesses and get a good grasp and feeling of how they're doing and what's going on with them," Wenko said.
The redevelopment of Sloulin Field into the Williston Square continues to be a major push for 2021 and beyond, as construction continues to ready the site. Two restaurants have already committed to opening in the Square, with Wenko adding that there is increasing interest from other retail and restaurant entities to make Williston their home. Discussions continue to move forward regarding the Square's proposed Power Play hockey facility, as well a potential convention center.
"All of these things are starting to come together," Wenko said. "What were challenges for us in the past are starting to come together and become opportunities."