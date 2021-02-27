As 2020 ended, the pandemic that marked its place in history sadly did not. But one thing positive that did come from the end of 2020 was the appearance of two COVID-19 vaccines, which CHI St. Alexius Health Williston says is a signal of hope for those looking to return to a normal life.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in Williston shortly before Christmas, with CHI's leadership stepping up to receive the first doses. Many of those first patients are now due for their second immunization, as the vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart to achieve maximum effectiveness. Both vaccines, created by Pfizer and Moderna, have been shown to have 94 to 95 percent effectiveness. CHI received is utilizing the Moderna vaccine, as it does not require cold-chain storage like the Pfizer vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to have 94 to 95 percent effectiveness.
More than 400 vaccinations have already been given to front line healthcare workers according to federal and state guidance that recognized health care workers to be among the first vaccinated in order to ensure health systems are able to continue to provide care through the pandemic and beyond.
CHI will then provide the vaccine based on the North Dakota Department of Health vaccination distribution plan. Currently, those 65 years and older with two or more high risk medical conditions are able to begin receiving the vaccination.
"While there's a roadmap, there's no playbook for doing something like this," explained Dan Bjerkness, President of CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. "We've been giving vaccinations steadily to ensure we get it in the arms of as many people that need it. We know that that provides a little bit of hope that we can get through this."
CHI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Anderson said that as the state works through the tiered distribution plan, the average person may be able to get the vaccine as early as spring, but that it may be later depending on vaccine production and state distribution. In the meantime, he said, it remains important for people to take individual responsibility by continuing to mask, social distance and follow other COVID precautions. The vaccine is not a cure, he noted, pointing out that like the flu vaccine, it is meant to minimize symptoms that occur from infection.
Those receiving their second dose have shown reactions to the vaccine which are fairly mild mimic those one would experience from the typical flu shot, including fever, fatigue, headache or chills. But those side effects, Anderson said, are far less severe than having the disease itself. Anderson said he himself experienced the symptoms with his second dose, but would still prefer the vaccine.
"Relatively speaking, it's nothing compared to catching this virus and becoming very, very ill." he said.
As reports show that the COVID-19 virus is mutating, Anderson said studies have shown promise that the current vaccines will remain effective against new strains, giving more hope that pre-COVID life may return sooner rather than later. He added that response has been very positive, and that there is a waiting list of people hoping to get the vaccine.
“It’s a chance to conquer the disease,” said CHI Pharmacy Director Dave Sandberg. “To take the pressure off the health care system that’s being totally overwhelmed and going to break if we don’t get control of it. We need to vaccinate people to control this pandemic, to start saving lives and getting back to life.”
North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell spoke at a special conference with Gov. Doug Burgum earlier in January, noting that North Dakota ranked second in the percentage of received vaccine doses administered and fourth in first doses administered per capita, with 52,433 doses administered as of Jan 14.
"We're going to follow the state's guidelines, and we're going to get it into as many people as we efficiently can," Anderson said.
For additional information on the distribution phases from the North Dakota Department of Health, visit www.health.nd.gov.