We were built to grow. It’s what our founding Sisters of Mercy envisioned when community leaders asked them to start a hospital more than 100 years ago. Their mission to serve the sick and vulnerable while improving the health of our community remains very much alive inside our walls.
This past year, CHI St. Alexius Health continued navigang a pandemic not unlike what the sisters faced in 1820. While COVID-19 care has been at mes all consuming, we connue to build a stronger health care system for our community. We’re preparing for tomorrow’s challenges by updating and expanding resources while exploring innovations in health care to make a difference here.
Improving care access
As our region moved through the COVID-19 surge, we also responded to the community’s desire for an easier way to access care for roune illnesses. Last April, we transitioned a respiratory clinic used for COVID-19 care into a Walk-In Clinic for everything from sore throat to stitches, with no appointment needed. The longer hours -- from 7 to 11:30 am and 1 to 5:30 pm -- serve those who can’t miss work or school. It also offers the familiarity of seeing CHI St. Alexius Health providers who can access their charts.
We also opened our newly renovated Pediatric Clinic. This child-inspired, parent-approved clinic has a dedicated check-in area, a playroom and two separate waiting rooms - one for sick children needing medical care and one for well kids needing checkups and shots. The Pediatric Clinic is home to Williston’s only board-certified pediatricians.
Expanding medical expertise
Retaining and recruiting new providers is one of our highest priories. Our providers have stepped up to the pandemic challenge while continuing to provide non-COVID-19 care in a variety of speciales. This past year, we welcomed pediatrician Pirthvi Raj Giyanwani, MD, to
our pediatrics team, sports medicine/orthopedic specialist Greg Rennirt, MD, to our orthopedics team and two primary care providers Afaq Sharieff, MD and William Arban, MD, FAAFP. We have signed agreements for two more providers starting in 2022, and continue to recruit to add to our team.
Updating existing facilities
An investment of more than $2 million went into the Surgery Department to renovate our four operating rooms, replace the HVAC system, and make improvements to minor procedure rooms with updates that allow for possible expansion into full operating rooms if needed. It’s a significant investment as our operating rooms had not been updated since the 1970s. The complete overhaul will include replacing flooring, lights, and upgrading to state-of-the-art equipment. In 2022, we began another renovation to our Nuclear Medicine clean room. The isotopes needed for nuclear medicine studies are flown in from a Bismarck pharmacy. Soon, our nuclear medicine technologist can compound these isotopes locally in the project’s newly created “clean room.” The on-site capability means we can provide more nuclear stress tests, bone scans, HIDA scans and other nuclear medicine studies – and work in unexpected patients rather than having to wait for a flown-in single unit dose.
Adding advanced technology
A Digital Radiology project tallying $898,644, and funded entirely by our Foundation, through the generous donations and the support of sponsors, updated our x-ray and fluoroscopy equipment to all digital radiography last year. The technology makes it possible to have images immediately while minimizing the dose of radiation. We were also able to hire a new cardiac echo ultrasound technologist who is a registered diagnostic cardiac sonographer for Adult Echocardiography, which improves the quality and number of heart studies we can do. This equipment might not be noticed by patients, but it absolutely enhances the service we provide in a department that does an average of 2,300+ x-rays alone each month.
Supporting local families
Lack of daycare services is a challenge faced nationwide. Here in Williston, the upcoming renovation of the Sisters House into a daycare was made possible by a $209,000 donation from the STAR fund, plus over $200,000 from our Foundation and $30,000 in hospital funding. This project truly ties our past to our future as the sisters who founded this hospital and others in the region, were devoted to serving the poor, sick and those in need of education.
In fall 2021, we provided free teaching tools to local classrooms. These health education materials had curriculum and tools for Kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade classes. Each LifeU lesson puts an interactive spin on important life topics. We will continue to be a “partner in health” to the kids, parents and teachers in our community by offering health related articles and resources on a regular basis.
Listening to you
Williston, like all communities, faces challenges. CHI St. Alexius is committed to partnering with the community leaders and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit to conduct a health needs assessment every three years. This survey was conducted in 2021, and the results will be shared soon. The community health needs assessment acts as our launching point toward improving health care delivery in our community. In short, it helps ensure we’re making the right moves and growing in the best direction to serve the needs of our community.
We continue our commitment to care for you - our friends and neighbors, and look forward to serving you for the next 100+ years!