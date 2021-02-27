March 2020
North Dakota reports its first case of COVID-19 in Ward County. Then, on March 13, 2020 Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency. On March 27, 2020 North Dakota reported its first COVID-19 related death. All sporting events and other activities were canceled and schools were delayed.
April 2020
By April 1, 2020, the state recorded 159 positive cases and three deaths. By the end of April, the state began to lift restrictions under its new Smart Restart system.
Summer 2020
According to the governor’s office, the state was continuing down a downward trend in overall active cases. By mid-June 2020, the governor announced that testing capacity had outgrown demand for testing. Many events continued to be canceled throughout the summer months, however Burgum did not implement a mask mandate and left much of those types of decisions up to local governments and businesses. According to data collected by The New York Times, by the end of August the number of cases started to climb dramatically in North Dakota.
September-October 2020
By the end of September 2020, North Dakota saw an 80 percent increase in COVID-19 cases and doubled the previous death toll record, according to an October 2020 Newsweek article. On Oct. 14, 2020 during a press conference, Burgum updated the Smart Restart plan and tightened restrictions on gatherings in high risk areas. By the end of October, North Dakota exceeded 500 total deaths and recorded a single day record of 1,443 new cases, according to a Nov. 1, 2020 article from the Grand Forks Herald.
November- December 2020
By the start of November the state exceeded 50 thousand confirmed cases, according to a CBS article from Dec. 1, 2020. On Nov. 13 Burgum announced a state-wide mask mandate and other public health orders. Some were later revised a week later. By the end of November, North Dakota exceeded 70 thousand cases and 800 deaths, according to December 2020 articles from The Bismarck Tribune and Grand Forks Herald. In December, Burgum announced that his Nov. 13 orders would be extended into mid-January 2021 and by the end of December North Dakota exceeded 90 thousand cases and 1,200 deaths (according to the New York Times database).
December 14, 2021
North Dakota receives the first initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
January 2021
Burgum announced that the state-wide risk level would be lowered from high to moderate on Jan. 8. On Jan. 18 Burgum dropped the state’s mask mandate and capacity restrictions for businesses. Burgum claimed that active cases across the state fell dramatically (nearly 80 percent or so) as a result of “strengthened measures” he enforced since November 2020.
February 2021
At least 53 new cases were reported in North Dakota on Feb. 1, according to data collected from the New York Times. Over the past week, there have been an average of 116 cases per day, a decrease of 28 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
Overall (as of Feb. 2) there have been at least 97,823 cases and 1,447 deaths in North Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times database.