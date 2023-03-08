4-H Clubs prepare local youth for future success | Progress 2023

Most people associate 4-H clubs with teaching young people responsibilities through raising farm animals. Although animal husbandry remains a major component of 4-H, kids are taught all kinds of life lessons through volunteering, serving their communities and developing leadership skills.
Perhaps no other organization contributes to enhancing the progress of future generations quite like 4-H.
Kelly Leo, a Williams County 4-H lead and extension agent with North Dakota State University (NDSU), pointed out that 4-H is the largest volunteer-driven youth organization in the world. With between 260 and 300 kids signing up during its most recent membership drive, the local 4-H is also prospering, even as other youth organizations are decreasing in size.
"We are seeing an increase, when other organizations are seeing a dip in membership," Leo said.
She attributed the increase in 4-H membership, in part, to the organization's focus on service learning, and volunteerism, noting that nearly 70 adults recently signed up as volunteers to help out with 4-H activities in Williams County.
"The whole goal of 4-H is to build life skills," Leo said. "We focus on accentuating what kids are learning outside of school."
Through after school programs, 4-H promotes diversity, not only across age groups, gender and race, but with a variety of programs — from raising animals to learning how to conduct meetings.
"One of our more popular areas is archery," said Leo, 51. "We teach kids responsibility and accountability."
"4-H is really big on giving back to the community," she said, pointing to sending Christmas cards to nursing homes as a way of thanking older generations for paving the way for today's youth. "If there is a need 4-H is known for giving back to the community, they'll step up to do it."
One of the programs 4-H emphasizes is public speaking, which helps young people learn the importance of persuasion and value of leadership. Through its Leadership & Civic Engagement project, 4-H youth can choose from a long list of programs including Building Tomorrow's Leaders, Marketing Hometown America, Youth Lead Local and Rural Leadership North Dakota.
"We promote public speaking, and a lot of our kids go on to compete at the state level," said Leo, noting the importance of continuing the practice of volunteerism at the local level in Williams County and throughout the United States.
As the United States transitions from an agricultural to a technology driven society, so too has 4-H, according to Leo.
"4-H is really into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)," she said. "It prepares them for life. They get to explore things beyond school. A lot of our kids will choose a vocation from what they learn in 4-H, beyond school."
As many rural areas face an exodus of young people — who find opportunities in larger cities more tempting — the role of 4-H in adapting to the future is crucial. One local project aimed at helping Williams County adjust for future generations is the Community Impressions Program. Through unannounced visits to mutual communities, 4-H volunteers from another town offer their initial impressions of each community.
This offers 4-H a grounding in civic leadership and addresses one of the biggest challenges mayors and city managers, county superintendents and councilmembers face in the 21st Century: How to attract and retain residents and businesses.
"There are a lot of opportunities to learn leadership positions in 4-H," said Leo, who described herself as a 4-H "lifer."
"I've been a member since I was 5 years old," she said, noting her daughter is now a 4-H leader as well.
In fact, many families carry on the 4-H tradition from generation to generation. There is even a Century Family award given annually to families with 100 years or more of 4-H membership.
"Almost every extension agent in North Dakota, as well as the United States" grew up in 4-H, Leo said, referring to them as lifers, like herself.
Returning to the theme of building future leaders, Leo said today's 4-H is heavily focused on community development and tending to the needs of local citizens.
"4-H really builds leadership skills," she said of the youth organization. "They know how to organize. They know how to volunteer, and they know how to seek out volunteers."
Throughout Williams County, for example, 4-H participants work with local businesses and non-profit organizations that value the dedication of 4-H clubs.
"Kids are making a connection within the community," Leo said. "They're really involved with businesses that work with 4-H."
Many of the businesses offer 4-H kids classes to help them learn skills, according to Leo. She named Handy Andy's Nursery, which offers classes in horticulture; Cooks on Main, which gives kids cake-decorating experience; James Memorial Art Center, Williston Area Woodworkers group and various welding shops and leatherworks crafters that give 4-H kids hands-on practice.
"They're very familiar with 4-H," Leo said of local business owners and non-profit association directors. "Even if they aren't former 4-Hers, they know how important it is."