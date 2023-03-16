Untitled design - 1

View of several horse-drawn wagons waiting to fill their haul at the Acme Coal Mine tipple in Coalridge, Montana, circa 1923. 

 Edgar Syverud, courtesy of the Montana Historical Society Research Center

Leroy Brenteson was driving a tractor across his fields in eastern Montana nearly 30 years ago when suddenly the ground gave out beneath him.

“There ain’t much to tell. I was driving across the fields, and I fell in,” Brenteson said.



Tags

Load comments