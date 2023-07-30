Amani Penrow of Williston blows bubbles at the Rainbow Rendezvous annual picnic at Spring Lake Park Sunday afternoon. Penrow, fittingly wearing a shirt emblazoned with a rainbow, is a member of the Rendezvous planning board.
It was a small but spirited group who attended the Williston Rainbow Rendezvous' annual picnic at Spring Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
The group, which numbered a little more than a dozen, sat under a picnic shelter, enjoying food, fun and fellowship. Several groups sat around discussing things, such as current events or hobbies; some also discussed current legislation affecting them, namely the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, which Rainbow Rendezvous strives to create safe spaces for.
It was also a time of planning. Rainbow Rendezvous founder and president Alex Johnson coordinated with other board members on which day of the week would work best for future events. It was decided: the first Tuesday of each month, starting in September, would be the time for gatherings, a return to something the organization once did.
"We used to do a lot of events," Johnson said. This included monthly group meetings which sometimes culminated in something as a simple as a "family dinner night" or taking in a movie. But then, COVID happened and "it started falling off," he said.
These forthcoming plans are a resurgence of sorts for the Rainbow Rendezvous, which has a goal of "cultivating our community and creating a space for family, friends, anybody really," Johnson said.
The Williston Rainbow Rendezvous held its first event in July 2015, a few weeks after same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States. Originally scheduled to be held at a bar, the event was moved as there were concerns the event would bring in a large crowd of supporters.
And it did, Johnson said. In all, there were about 200 people who attended the event, which was moved to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
Since then, Rainbow Rendezvous have held events: the more annual types, like Sunday's picnic, and smaller-scale weekly or monthly events. Both are laid-back affairs carrying a common goal: community, a word that Johnson uses a lot when describing Rainbow Rendezvous' activities.
Events like Rainbow Rendezvous' annual picnic are "very important," Johnson said, pointing out that they help spread awareness and advocacy about the LGBT community.
"They show the community we can come together and be open to ourselves," Johnson said. "If (organizations) didn't have these events, think of how people would be."
Johnson noted that the community wants to be seen and heard. It is easier to do so in Williston because naysayers to the LGBT community aren't as prominent as they are elsewhere in the state, or the country, he added.
"We don't see pushback," Johnson said. "I'm sure there is, but their voices aren't heard."
Johnson cited the oil boom as bringing a more diverse population to Williston in recent years. Ten years ago, a Gallup survey showed that 1.7 percent of North Dakotans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. That number has since grown to 2.7 percent -- that are at least 18 years of age and older -- in 2019, a Gallup/Williams poll stated. While the percentage that lives in Williston and the surrounding area is not available in statistics, Johnson assumes that "around five to 10 percent of the population" in Williston identify as LGBT.
"Events may be smaller in number, but the overall LGBT community has grown so much," he added. "With more advocacy and awareness through different outlets like media and organizations, people feel way more comfortable being themselves."