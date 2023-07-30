Williston Rainbow Rendezvous

Amani Penrow of Williston blows bubbles at the Rainbow Rendezvous annual picnic at Spring Lake Park Sunday afternoon. Penrow, fittingly wearing a shirt emblazoned with a rainbow, is a member of the Rendezvous planning board.

 James C. Falcon

It was a small but spirited group who attended the Williston Rainbow Rendezvous' annual picnic at Spring Lake Park Sunday afternoon.  

The group, which numbered a little more than a dozen, sat under a picnic shelter, enjoying food, fun and fellowship. Several groups sat around discussing things, such as current events or hobbies; some also discussed current legislation affecting them, namely the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, which Rainbow Rendezvous strives to create safe spaces for.



Tags

Load comments