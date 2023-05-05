Beginning Jan. 1, marijuana retailers in Montana will see their licensing and renewal fees jump dramatically if a bill passed by the 2023 Legislature gets signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

House Bill 903, sponsored by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, would raise license renewal fees cumulatively for marijuana retailers based on how many locations the business operates. Under the new law, a business will pay $5,000 to renew the license on its first retail shop, and then $5,000 more per additional location. In other words, it will cost that business an additional $10,000 to renew its license for their second store, an additional $15,000 to renew the licenses for the third store, and so on.



