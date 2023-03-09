After the Williston Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Thursday morning, the driver fled in his vehicle and crossed city limits, eventually crashing, and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Tyler Treat, 32, was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges.
Before the crash ensued, Treat allegedly fled in his vehicle, heading westbound on West Dakota Parkway (Hwy 2). The Williams County Sheriff’s Office took over pursuit near the intersection of James Drive and 140th St. NW, on the west side of Williston.
"Deputies continued the pursuit as the driver reverted course and travelled eastbound on Hwy 2," a sheriff's office press released stated. "The Williston Police Department deployed a spike strip near the intersection of Hwy 2 and 2nd St. W. to attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver continued along Hwy 2 and ultimately crashed at the intersection of Hwy 2 and 26th St., which resulted in multiple additional collisions."
No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's department.
"The driver fled on foot at the scene of the crash, but was eventually apprehended by law enforcement," the press release continued. "The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Tyler Treat and he is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center."
Treat was charged with Driving Under Suspension (B Misdemeanor); Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle (A Misdemeanor); Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Damage to a Motor Vehicle (B Misdemeanor); and Reckless Driving (B Misdemeanor).
Additional charges may be pending, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Department.
The department credited the Williston Police Department and North Dakota state highway patrol for their assistance.
"All agencies work together very well, and we're happy with the resolution," said Sgt. Det. Caleb Fry with the sheriff's department.
Fry had no information available as to why the Williston police initiated the traffic stop. A Williston Police spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.