A 22-year-old is in police custody after police responded to a report that a dog had been shot in the 2500 block of Sixth Avenue East in Williston.

According to the police report, Williston Police Department received a call at about 12:53 p.m. Friday afternoon, stating that an animal had sustained a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on the scene, a male dog was found deceased from an apparent gun shot wound. 

Through the investigation, the Williston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Tyler Parpart for animal abuse resulting in death and discharging a firearm in city limits. 

The Williston Police Department believes this to be an isolated and targeted incident. 



