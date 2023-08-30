Pink Gloves Boxing comes to Williston Parks and Rec By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston Parks and Rec Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston Parks and Rec is bringing Pink Gloves Boxing (PGB) to Williston September 11 through December 8 and September 12 through December 7.The first session is Mondays and Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., while the other session is Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.PGB is a fitness program that "delivers an amazing workout and an emotionally rewarding experience to small communities of powerful women."First timers much purchase a PGB starter kit for $60 which includes gloves, wraps, bag, members manual and a PGB keychain and wristband.The fee to join is $120 if you already have the kit.If you would like to register go to the Williston Parks and Rec website and for questions email rhonda@wprd.us. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Clothing Software Computer Science Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 17 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Sheriff asking public to avoid the MEX gas station at 13 mile corner Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Gas station at 13 Mile closes Williams County Sheriff's Office seeking video footage Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites Williston PD announces arrests over last week Burgum participates in Republican debate Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT