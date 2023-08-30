PGB
Williston Parks and Rec

Williston Parks and Rec is bringing Pink Gloves Boxing (PGB) to Williston September 11 through December 8 and September 12 through December 7.

The first session is Mondays and Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., while the other session is Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.



