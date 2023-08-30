Mountrail County

Mountrail County borders Williams County where Phoenix Capital Group hopes to continue expansion.

Phoenix Capital Group, an oil and gas mineral rights company that recently expanded into the Bakken, has purchased roughly 2,530 net acres of land in Mountrail County valued at roughly $9 million, expanding its reach presence in the region.

PCG Mountrail County

Mountrail County is the site of 2,530 acres of land that Phoenix Capital Group has purchased.

Back in July, Phoenix Capital Group announced its team in based in North Dakota would have its drilling operations centered in Mountrail and Williams counties with final drilling scheduled to begin in the fall and winter of 2023.

ND Oil wells

Phoenix Capital Group looks to start drilling soon after a large land purchase in Mountrail County.


