Phoenix Capital Group, an oil and gas mineral rights company that recently expanded into the Bakken, has purchased roughly 2,530 net acres of land in Mountrail County valued at roughly $9 million, expanding its reach presence in the region.
Back in July, Phoenix Capital Group announced its team in based in North Dakota would have its drilling operations centered in Mountrail and Williams counties with final drilling scheduled to begin in the fall and winter of 2023.
The closing of the land purchase is scheduled for the end of August and encompasses five operated 1,280 drilling and spacing units (DSUs) with an average working interest of 40 percent and an 8/8ths net revenue interest of 81 percent.
Each DSU houses a single horizontal well, providing an exceptional infill drilling optionality within DSUs yielding a remarkable 90 percent oil content.
"We are thrilled to have secured these excellent assets in the Williston Basin, an area that continues to offer strong development opportunities," expressed David Scadden, the Senior Vice President of Operations for Phoenix Operating, LLC. "This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our company as we further our expansion into the North Dakota market and bolster our drilling inventory."
In a press release to The Herald, Phoenix Capital Group stated: "Phoenix Capital Group, as a family-owned enterprise, places great importance on fostering strong relationships with clients and creating valuable investment opportunities. The acquisition of these key assets in Mountrail County, North Dakota, further strengthens the company's objective to establish strategic acreage positions in key regions across the United States."