Penny Slagle, a strong, well-known figure in the Williston community, was voted to be the Williston Herald’s Citizen of the Year, an honor she said has humbled her.
“I certainly don’t think of myself as anybody different,” Slagle said. “I do what I do because I love it. I’m not in it for any glory, it’s all for the kids and the program…I can’t believe that many people voted to have me win this honor. I’m very humbled.”
Although she wouldn’t say it herself, Slagle is an incredible person with a long list of incredible things she’s done for Williston.
From coaching some of the best women’s basketball teams in the history of Williston State College to establishing the now largest youth Clay Target League in the nation, Slagle has earned the right to be called a Williston icon.
Yet, regardless of accomplishing a lifetime of phenomenal work for the Williston community, Slagle shrugs it off because, like she said before, it isn’t about her and it isn’t about any recognition or glory.
It’s about everyone else, it’s about the community, it’s about what she can do to help, but most importantly it’s about the kids.
Slagle said she is honored to receive the title, and said she has everyone to thank from her three children, to her role models and to the other good people along the way.
“I just can’t thank everybody enough for this (honor),” Slagle said. “I appreciate it so much, but I don’t really feel like I deserve this because when you do something you love like I do, it’s really not work, it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity.”