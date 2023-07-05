Can you imagine doing anything for 40 years? Someone's 40th birthday is a big milestone, 40 years of marriage is a big deal, but how about 40 years in a career?
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston has enjoyed the services of Pastor David Maxfield since 2015, but he has been in the ministry for 40 years and he is being celebrated at the church June 16 after the Sunday service.
Sitting down with Pastor David Maxfield, you can see he is as passionate about the ministry and his work as he was from day one. He truly cares about his community and everyone he meets.
It all started for David when he was a child, watching Billy Graham on television.
"TV was relatively brand-new. We had three channels and one weekend afternoon there was a guy on there named Billy Graham," said Maxfield. "He captivated a young kids imagination. Sunday School teachers and pastors also. A pastor in passing once said in passing David, that's a good name for either a doctor or a pastor and that's just the way my life was headed."
Other events helped shape this path for him as well. His elderly grandfather and his sister's infant child died his senior year of high school.
"Those things really shape a person's life." said Maxfield.
Maxfield is an Iowa native, growing up in Marshalltown, just northeast of Des Moines, before heading to Minnesota for college where he studied religion, ancient history (with a Christian perspective) and western philosophy. Maxfield then attended Luther Seminary, graduating in 1983 where he moved to his first congregation in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
'It was a rural congregation in a rural town named Tilleda about an hour away from Green Bay so I had to learn how to quietly not cheer for the Packers," joked Maxfield. "I can honestly say the journey has not been as I intended it."
That first town had a population of 72. Maxfield and his wife moved to central Wisconsin to Stevens Point where they spent 17 years before moving to Minot in 2004.
"I served as lead pastor of Christ Lutheran and Rose Valley Lutheran about 23 miles southwest of town," said Maxfield. "Found my love of rural ministry in Tilleda was rekindled in Minot so when I came here in 2015 I was very delighted that Gloria Dei was part of the ministry but also Faith Lutheran just beyond the 13 mile corner and though they are small they are vibrant and mighty."
Maxfield says it isn't clear if he chose Williston or God chose it for him.
While still with Christ Lutheran in Minot, Maxfield was in Arizona and he received a call while sitting in the airport in Phoenix.
"I got a phone call from my Bishop who works in Bismarck," said Maxfield. "He was checking in and said before I go I have something I want you to think and pray about. I have a congregation in Williston that needs a skilled pastor who can help them learn to trust and grow again. Take a look and think about it."
The rest is history, as they say, with Pastor Maxfield going on 9 years in Williston and 40 alogther.
Throughout his 40 years, his very first Sunday is the top of his list of favorite moments.
"Obviously, the first Sunday. You're in this rural congregation and these are strangers who will become family and friends and I am doing something I've never done. You practice it but it's different," said Maxfield. "They were so generous, so gracious. You make newbie mistakes and I made them along the way but they were so forgiving."
In Stevens Point, Maxfield worked as a youth minister and named it as his second favorite moment.
"I great a ministry where we had 45 kids," said Maxfield. "Something must be going right if you can get 45 anything this day and age together. We did some very good things. We started Stevens Ministry and it was people caring for people, in grief, life transitions, whatever the situation may be."
Another highlight, from his time in Minot, was the flood of 2011.
"I would call it a left-handed highlight," said Maxfield. "The congregation I served in town was severely damaged and the facility itself was almost beyond salvageable. We went through a 2-year reconstruction process. That really was an invigorating time. As a pastor one of the things that I delight in doing but feel called to do is to help people find God in the ordinary."
Pastor Maxfield sees people in joyous times but also handles situations that aren't joyous and sees people in some of their darkest times.
Through his 40 years of ordination, Maxfield spoke of his wife of 42 years being is rock and his number one anchor point.
"I have to be very attentive and tend to myself. Most of the time people only see their pastor on Sunday and maybe a couple of times during the week. Most people aren't aware of what is going on behind the scenes," said Maxfield. "I take some intentional time off to pray and do a retreat to clear my head, planning, praying. Another is my family. I have the privilege of being married for 42 years and my relationship with Margaret has been my anchor point beyond anything I could ever tell you. I keep my anchor points and when it gets turbulent and dealing with some form of tragedy I have a place where I have a place to recharge and place to engage."
His greatest pleasure serving the Williston area has been watching to community find it's new identity.
"I love watching Williston find it's new identity," said Maxfield. "That's been true not only for the community but it's true for Gloria Dei here in town. We are learning and here in this community, to watch this dynamic balance between traditions and emerging is fascinating."
One project Pastor Maxfield is very proud of is feeding those in need.
"We have our food pantry going here and this is what our mission is," said Maxfield. "To welcome, to embrace and to meet people right where they are at."
Pastor Maxfield has also faced challenges in his career.
"I grew up in a community just like Williston. There were certain givens and one of those were you went to church," said Maxfield. "For whatever reason, and this isn't critical, it's observant. That has diminished significantly. If I do things the way we've always done things, someone somewhere will probably say that is not wisdom. I can no longer make assumptions. The essence is still the same. I am called to help people to discover or meet the God that comes into our lives in the most unexpected ways."
The way pastor Maxfield spoke about his position and the future it doesn't seem as though he plans to slow down any time soon, but he is aware that we all slow down at some point.
"That's more of God's question than it is mine," said Maxfield. "You can't do anything for 40 years and not know that at some point the tires are going to have to be changed. We will see. I can't say now but the passion is still there and that is so important. It's more than passion. It's not a kick-up energy."
The community is welcome to celebrate with Pastor David Maxfield on Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston.