Maxfield
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Can you imagine doing anything for 40 years? Someone's 40th birthday is a big milestone, 40 years of marriage is a big deal, but how about 40 years in a career?

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston has enjoyed the services of Pastor David Maxfield since 2015, but he has been in the ministry for 40 years and he is being celebrated at the church June 16 after the Sunday service.



