Parks and Rec host Sk8 Nite By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 22, 2023 Williston Parks and Rec is hosting Sk8 Nite from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Raymond Center, Friday, August 25.Join them for limbo, free skate, freeze skate, reverse skate, dance skate and hokie pokie.If you need to be refreshed you can pick up a bottle of water and slice of pizza for $2 at 6:30 p.m.Bring your own roller skates or rollerblades and helmets are encouraged.Rentals are available but limited for $5 and range from sizes 9J to adult 13's.Skating aids are also available but are intended for those ages 10 and under.Private Sk8 party reservations can also be made by emailing Miranda@wprd.us.Don't forget to wear your school gear or colors for a chance to win prizes for best dressed.