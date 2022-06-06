The trustees of the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust have awarded fifteen grants totaling $258,329 to organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in western North Dakota. These grants mark the seventh funding cycle of community investments to come from the Trust since its establishment in 2018. The cumulative amount of grants awarded since inception is over $1.4 million.
“With markets declining in the past few months the trustees felt it important to approach awards this cycle conservatively. For that reason some good projects went unfunded.” Remarked Steve Andrist, Trustee. “Nevertheless, with the total amount of grant funds requested this cycle hitting a new record, the total amount granted also represents a record for one grant cycle.”
Successful grant applicants were selected because of their demonstrated and predicted future impact on the area by supporting community and economic development, arts and culture, and innovation. The organizations receiving funds include:
Journal Publishing: $50,000 to distribute Kid Scoop News to 3,600 students in Northwest North Dakota.
Meadowlark Arts Council: $50,000 towards Arts Across the Prairie program for public art installation near Writing Rock.
North Dakota Museum of Art: $25,000 to provide artist workshops and a large artist- led event summer of 2023 in Crosby.
St. Luke’s Hospital: $23,638.60 to purchase bariatric beds, stretchers for transportation, vital signs monitors, and fluid warmer equipment in Crosby.
Maah Daah Hey Trail Association: $20,680 towards matching funds for recreation trail restoration and surfacing projects.
Crosby Country Club: $15,000 to purchase equipment including a sand spreader and greens mower.
Divide County Ambulance District: $15,000 to replace aging mobile and portable radio equipment to bring the district’s equipment to state standards.
International Music Camp: $10,000 towards summer programming.
Powers Lake Lions Club: $10,000 towards community splash pad in Powers Lake.
HeartSprings Community Healing Center: $9,611 to offer a two day training/retreat for those with Parkinsons and their partners in Crosby.
Crosby Blue Line Club: $7,600 to purchase a Zamboni EZII Battery Edger.
Long X Arts Foundation: $6,800 for weekly summer musical events in Watford City.
Northwest Sportsmans Club: $6,500 to repair roof and interior energy efficiency with insulation of their building in Fortuna, ND.
Fort Buford Sixth Infantry Regimental Association: $5,000 to update uniforms and marketing materials.
James Memorial Preservation Society: $3,500 to schedule an Art entertainer to perform live at Art Fest 2022 in Williston, ND.
“We wish we could have done more, but we are immeasurably proud that the vision and commitment of our parents continues to help northwest North Dakota communities complete projects that make them stronger and more interesting and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors.” remarked Steve Andrist, Trustee.
The John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust’s community investments are administered by the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. The next opportunity to request funds from the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust will be in the fall of 2022. Successful applications will align with the Trust’s focus areas, which include: Arts, Culture, & Creativity; Community Development; Economic Development; and Innovation. More information on the John & Elaine Andrist Trust and its community investment process can be found at www.johnandelaineandristcharitabletrust.com.