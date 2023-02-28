March is a magical month on the upper plains. It’s a set of 31 days that bring the best hopes of spring with the reminder that winter still has control at times. The whipsawing of the weather and the jet stream as the seasons shift and the planet’s angle tilts toward the ideas of something warmer give anglers and hunters a little bit of everything to consider. In order to take advantage of all those days, it’s best to have a couple sets of boots ready and be prepared to switch from the short rod to something a bit longer in a moment’s notice and remain flexible in the field.

One of the strongest bites of the year for hardwater anglers comes at late ice, and March is usually the start of that segment of the season as pike, walleyes, and panfish begin thinking about their spring runs.



