March is a magical month on the upper plains. It’s a set of 31 days that bring the best hopes of spring with the reminder that winter still has control at times. The whipsawing of the weather and the jet stream as the seasons shift and the planet’s angle tilts toward the ideas of something warmer give anglers and hunters a little bit of everything to consider. In order to take advantage of all those days, it’s best to have a couple sets of boots ready and be prepared to switch from the short rod to something a bit longer in a moment’s notice and remain flexible in the field.
One of the strongest bites of the year for hardwater anglers comes at late ice, and March is usually the start of that segment of the season as pike, walleyes, and panfish begin thinking about their spring runs.
On main lake basins and transition areas near creeks, rills, shallow bays and feeder streams, these fish start preparing for the annual ritual of begetting more fish. Knowing where your favorite species will be and how the shift in the season, the influx of meltwater, and other factors will drive their movements is key to success on the graying and aging ice.
That same meltwater opens up stretches of rivers, from big flows like the Missouri and Red down to little local streams that host populations of walleyes and pike. For those east of the Dakota line, farm ponds and smaller waters harboring bluegills and crappies can open with an unusual warm stretch, and in those instances, a fly rod at the ready or some light tackle will connect with these super early spring opportunities in those fast-warming shallows of these early openings. As a result, it’s not unusual to find standard spinning gear stacked atop an icehouse in the back of my pickup at this juncture.
For those in the field, the melting of March brings an opportunity to see what the last deer season left behind, and what might possibly remain for the coming one as the drifts and banks give way and shed antler tines poke out from the receding blanket of white. A good set of waterproof hiking boots will take those year-round deer hunters into the places where antlers fell in early winter, and retrieve the racks of next fall’s pursuit, spurring dreams of an on-stand adrenaline rush in the months to come.
It may be that as snow cover nears its departure that goose hunters will once again get their golden opportunity as well when flocks of light geese make their sky-filling sojourn to our area before heading on to their tundra rearing grounds. Whether tracking their movements through online updates and internet maps, or simply watching the skies and the fields, devout goose hunters know that snows and blues will be here-and-gone in a moment’s notice when a March warm-up clears agricultural lands of snow, giving the seasonal guests a suitable resting and feeding area. Shotguns, blinds, decoys and more should be at the ready, adding to the items stashed away under the topper during this time of transition and amazing opportunity.
Whether hopping holes on the late winter ice, or bundled up in a boat on an open flow later in the month, or stomping for sheds or setting up decoys, March brings a mix that piles passions together for the do-it-all sportsman or woman, or alternatively, gives every individual a chance to enjoy their particular pursuit which can often be found at its very best during this exciting this time of year…in our outdoors.